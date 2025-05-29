Xinjiang's Alashankou port handles over 3,000 China-Europe freight trains in Jan-May

May 29, 2025

An aerial photo taken on May 17, 2024 shows a view of the Alashankou Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

URUMQI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- As of Monday, the Alashankou Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had handled over 3,000 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train trips this year, providing a significant boost to the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, according to railway authorities.

Alashankou is a crucial hub connecting China with Central Asia and Europe. Currently, 123 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train routes operate via the Alashankou Port, connecting 21 countries, including Germany and Poland.

These trains transport more than 200 categories of goods, ranging from new energy vehicles and mechanical parts to electronics and daily consumer goods.

"We operate a 24/7 'green channel' to ensure the smooth operation of China-Europe freight trains," said Yang Peng, a staff member of the Alashankou railway station.

"This year, the station has handled an average of over 21 China-Europe freight train trips daily, with a peak of 30 trips in a single day," Yang added.

In recent years, Xinjiang's railway authorities have consistently enhanced port logistics capacity, with the region now handling over 50 percent of China's total China-Europe freight train volume.

In 2024 alone, the region's Horgos and Alashankou ports processed 16,400 China-Europe freight train trips, up 14 percent year on year.

