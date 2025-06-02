People's Daily Digital Bulletin Board Overseas Launch Promotional Event was held in Almaty ahead of upcoming summit

People's Daily) 09:08, June 02, 2025

"Resonate on Screen, Advance Hand in Hand" People's Daily Digital Bulletin Board Overseas Launch Promotional Event was held on May 28 in Almaty. Fang Jiangshan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of People's Daily, delivered a speech and attended the Unveiling Ceremony of the People's Daily Digital Bulletin Board in Almaty and the Launch Ceremony for the Kazakh-Language Translation Project of the "Stories Shared by Xi Jinping" Animated Series.

The guests attending the event all agreed that they are looking forward to seeing the peoples of China and Kazakhstan make full use of the "screen-media" platform to spread the voice of friendship and cooperation, and to jointly create a magnificent digital Silk Road that brings hearts and minds closer together.

People's Daily Digital Bulletin Boards were unveiled ahead of the upcoming China-Central Asia Summit, featuring multilingual content to share China's stories globally.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)