People's Daily Online debuts 'Boundless Silk Road' music video

People's Daily Online) 08:38, May 29, 2025

People's Daily Online premiered its new music video, "Boundless Silk Road," during the 2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

The forum was jointly hosted by People's Daily and the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The video, produced using cutting-edge digital technology, features "Bai Ze," a digital avatar from People's Daily Online, as well as its Chinese and foreign reporters.

Titled "Boundless Silk Road" after the historic trade route that inspired the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the video highlights cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties promoted by the BRI.

Kazakhstan, located along the historic Silk Road and the site where the BRI was first proposed 12 years ago, has played a key role in the initiative's development.

Through this music video, People's Daily Online hopes to promote greater media cooperation with more Central Asian countries and build stronger digital connections through the BRI.

