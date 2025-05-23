BRI-backed industrial zone in Cambodia celebrates entry of over 200 enterprises

Xinhua) 10:25, May 23, 2025

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone (SSEZ) here in southwestern Cambodia reached a milestone on Thursday with more than 200 enterprises set up to operate in the zone.

The 11-sq-km SSEZ, jointly ventured by Chinese and Cambodian companies, is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Speaking at the celebration ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the SSEZ has not only boosted the kingdom's trade and economic growth, but also improved local livelihoods through creating about 32,000 direct jobs.

"The successful operation of the SSEZ is a testament to the close cooperation between Cambodia and China under the BRI," he said.

Hun Manet said he was delighted to see investors from different countries, including China, Europe, the United States, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, establishing factories in the SSEZ.

"The rapid development of Sihanoukville is a practical and undeniable evidence of the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China," the prime minister said.

Hun Manet said the SSEZ has injected and will continue to inject vigorous impetus into building the all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin said the SSEZ could be called a "shining pearl" in building Cambodia's Industrial and Technological Corridor.

"The SSEZ is not only a role model of China-Cambodia cooperation, but also a symbol of China-Cambodia friendship," he said.

He added that the iron-clad friendship between China and Cambodia is unbreakable and has become a role model of interstate relations.

Established in 2008, the SSEZ, situated about 12 km from the international deep-water Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, is home to multinational enterprises that manufacture clothes and textiles, luggage and leather goods, medical supplies, hardware and machinery, construction materials, home furniture, auto parts and car tires, and new materials, among others.

According to the SSEZ's latest report, the value of imports and exports passing through the zone reached 4.07 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 21.3 percent.

