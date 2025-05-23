BRI green vision gains steam with China’s upcoming delivery of first new-energy locomotive exports

09:45, May 23, 2025 By Wang Yi ( Global Times

(Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT)

The first batch of standardized new-energy locomotives, jointly developed by CRRC Corp and Kazakhstan's national railway company, has rolled off the production line. Scheduled for delivery to Kazakhstan in June, this marks China's first export shipment of its standardized new-energy locomotive platform, according to a press release from the National Railway Administration of China on Wednesday. The locomotives are set to boost green rail transport in Kazakhstan and advance regional connectivity and shared development.

The collaboration between China and Kazakhstan on new-energy locomotives exemplifies the green development vision of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The success of such clean-energy cooperation projects in recent years highlights how, through the BRI's focus on sustainability, countries can achieve economic development while jointly addressing global climate issues.

The export of China's new-energy locomotives reflects the nation's growing technological strength and industrial competitiveness in the global green transportation sector. The exported locomotives incorporate advanced electric drive systems as well as cutting-edge intelligent and digital technologies, enabling them to meet diverse transport needs. This showcases China's strong international competitiveness in the innovation and industrial upgrading of new-energy transportation.

Moreover, cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in the rail sector has laid a solid foundation for broader bilateral collaboration. Through the joint project, the two countries have gained valuable experience in areas such as technology exchange, talent development, and industrial synergy. The two sides are expected to deepen cooperation in more fields, advancing economic development in both countries.

In recent years, the BRI has made significant strides in green development, with deepening international cooperation mechanisms. China has developed a number of flagship clean-energy projects in BRI countries. For instance, the Al Dhafra solar power station in the United Arab Emirates, the world's largest single-site solar plant built by China Machinery Engineering Corporation, has officially started operations and is expected to cut carbon emissions by 2.4 million tons annually. In another example, China's Universal Energy signed a power purchase agreement for a 500mW wind power project with Uzbekistan.

China and BRI partner countries have launched joint research and development and cooperation on clean and smart technologies in frontier areas such as hydrogen energy, new-energy storage systems, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage, helping address local energy issues.

The joint construction of a green silk road focuses on promoting green infrastructure, investment, and finance. Many regions along the BRI possess world-class solar and wind resources and hold tremendous potential for renewable energy development. However, they are often constrained by limited funding and underdeveloped infrastructure. BRI projects play a vital role in bridging these gaps by offering critical financial support, technical expertise, and professional project management. This collaborative approach fosters mutually beneficial outcomes and drives sustainable economic growth in participating regions.

These projects not only provide stable, clean energy to local communities but also drive economic growth, create jobs, and support the green transformation of regional energy structures, fully demonstrating the BRI's vital role in advancing global green development. According to the International Energy Agency's forecast, by 2040, the annual average new installed capacity in the regions along the BRI will exceed 80 million kilowatts, making it the fastest-growing region for global electricity generation.

The BRI's green development initiative has achieved significant progress across policy, technology, project implementation, and financing, making important contributions to global sustainable development. China's BRI has garnered positive recognition for its emphasis on green development.

Looking ahead, the BRI's focus on green development is anticipated to deepen. In October 2024, the third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference released the Belt and Road Green Energy Cooperation Action Plan (2024-29), which outlined key areas of collaboration, including enhancing green energy security, advancing policy and institutional innovation, and promoting technological cooperation.

As part of this effort, China will continue to deepen green cooperation with BRI partner countries, further implementing the green development vision, and contributing to the construction of a harmonious and sustainable Earth where humanity and nature coexist. China remains committed to the green development goals of the BRI and to working with partner countries in advancing global sustainable development.

The author is a reporter with the Global Times.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)