Diplomats hail China's role in global cooperation at 'Chinese Imprints on World Currency' Launch and Themed Seminar

Photo taken on May 19, 2025 shows the venue of the official launch and themed seminar of the book "Chinese Imprints on World Currency" in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

On May 19, 2025, the official launch and themed seminar of the book "Chinese Imprints on World Currency" brought together nearly 100 guests including diplomats, scholars and business leaders for a vivid celebration of China's connections with civilizations worldwide in Beijing. This book includes 121 coins and notes from 58 countries, as well as artistic designs featuring significant Chinese elements or projects jointly undertaken by China such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Colombo Port, and the Temple of Heaven's Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest. The event combined intellectual discourse with a captivating photo exhibition, creating a vibrant atmosphere of cultural and economic exchange.

Photo taken on May 19, 2025 shows the participants of the official launch and themed seminar of the book "Chinese Imprints on World Currency" in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hong Lei fully affirmed the value of the publication of the book and highly praised the achievements of Chinese enterprises in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"We stand ready to work with all countries to jointly implement the Belt and Road Initiative and advance the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, thereby contributing greater strength to world peace, development and prosperity," Hong stated.

In his speech, Khaled Nazmy, ambassador of Egypt to China, emphasized that both Egypt and China have elevated currency beyond its traditional role as a commercial tool, transforming it into a vehicle for cultural exchange and people-to-people connections. He highlighted the broadening scope of cooperation between the two countries under the framework of the BRI, stressing that the BRI is not merely a development program but a bridge that connects civilizations and brings people across the region closer together. "It serves as a valuable platform for amplifying the voice of Global South countries and advancing their aspiration on the international stage," he said.

Photo taken on May 19, 2025 shows the guests visiting the photo exhibition at the official launch and themed seminar of the book "Chinese Imprints on World Currency" in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Majintha Jayesinghe, ambassador of Sri Lanka to China, remarked that the collection of coins and currency notes reflects not only China's extensive creative endeavors but also its far-reaching international relations. He highlighted major projects led by Chinese enterprises, such as the Colombo Port City and Hambantota Port. "China is ready to share its development opportunities with other countries," he affirmed.

Ambassador of Cape Verde to China Arlindo Do Rosario mentioned in his speech that the main image on the reverse side of the Cabo Verde 500 Escudos 2014 banknote is the Poilão dam, which was constructed with Chinese aid, and it symbolizes the strength of determination. He said that Cape Verde is on the eve of the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relationship with China, a relationship that has been consolidated as an example of cooperation, solidarity, and hope.

Hosted by the World Affairs Press and China Communications Construction Company, the event underscored China's enduring contribution to global connectivity, as reflected in the cultural imprints on currencies worldwide, highlighting the friendship between China and the rest of the world. China's door to the world will never close, but will only open wider.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)