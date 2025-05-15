Xi: Advance building of Belt and Road

May 15, 2025

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro during their meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. (Feng Yongbin/China Daily)

Beijing, Bogota sign cooperation plan on BRI

China and Colombia signed on Wednesday a cooperation plan on jointly building the Belt and Road, demonstrating the two countries' commitment to strengthening their partnership amid the turbulent international landscape.

President Xi Jinping and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is in China for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum, witnessed the signing of the document after their meeting in Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi told Petro that the two countries should take Colombia's formal accession to the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity to upgrade bilateral cooperation.

China is willing to import more high-quality products from Colombia, and supports Chinese companies in investing in the South American country and participating in its infrastructure construction, Xi said.

Both sides can further expand cooperation in emerging areas such as wind energy, new energy vehicles, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence, and jointly achieve a green and low-carbon transformation, he said.

He urged both sides to ensure the success of the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, strengthen cooperation in education, culture, tourism, and other fields, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate the public opinion foundation for friendly ties between the two countries.

Colombia is the CELAC rotating chair this year. The fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Observers said that Petro's visit to China is not only an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations, but also an important step toward promoting China-LAC cooperation.

Xi said that China-LAC cooperation is an important part of South-South cooperation, aligns with the global development and historical trend, and serves the common interests of China and LAC countries.

The successful convening of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum sends a positive signal to the world for seeking shared development and revitalization, he said.

China is willing to work together with LAC countries, including Colombia, to deepen and solidify the efforts to promote the building of the China-LAC community with a shared future to deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both regions, Xi added.

Petro said Colombia looks forward to deepening its relations with China. He underlined the need for both countries to enhance political mutual trust and strengthen mutual support.

In the current complex and volatile international landscape, the practices of some countries to pursue unilateral gains are not conducive to the world, and all countries should stand together to respond, Petro said.

Colombia is willing to closely cooperate with China to defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, he added.

