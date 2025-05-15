China's top political advisor meets Colombian president

May 15, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who is here for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a fruitful meeting with President Petro and jointly witnessed the signing of important cooperation documents including Colombia's accession to the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Colombia, Wang said, noting that China is willing to work with Colombia to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote the deepening and solidification of the China-Colombia strategic partnership, and bring benefits to the two peoples.

The National Committee of the CPPCC is willing to play an active role in this regard, he added.

Petro, who is in Beijing for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum, said that Colombia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and promote the continuous development of relations between Colombia and China, as well as between CELAC and China.

