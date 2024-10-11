Chinese FM holds talks with Colombian counterpart in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo in Beijing, China, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the two sides announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Colombia last October, leading bilateral relations into a new stage of development. China is willing to strengthen strategic alignment with Colombia and welcomes the country to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at an early date, he said.

Murillo said that Colombia is committed to fully implementing the important strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to deepening cooperation in various fields. Colombia attaches great importance to and is willing to participate actively in the joint construction of the BRI, he added.

Wang stressed that Taiwan is an integral part of China's territory, and that the Taiwan question is a legacy of the Chinese civil war that will eventually be resolved in full with the complete reunification of the country. China appreciates Colombia's long-standing adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to continue the mutual support between the two countries in safeguarding their core interests, he said.

Murillo emphasized that Taiwan is a component of China's territory, and that Colombia will continue to adhere firmly to the one-China principle and support China's just position on the issue.

