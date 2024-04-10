China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development

Xinhua) 10:44, April 10, 2024

Geng Shuang (C, front), China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on Colombia at the UN headquarters in New York, April 9, 2024. The Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to promote Colombia's national development and work for sustainable peace. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to promote Colombia's national development and work for sustainable peace.

One of the main obstacles to the implementation of the peace agreement is the inadequate progress in key areas such as rural reform, land distribution, and reintegration of ex-combatants. China encourages the Colombian government to continue to scale up its efforts in these areas, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. "We look forward to such efforts being translated into a solid foundation for advancing the peace process."

There is a need to promote the process of dialogue and reconciliation and consolidate the momentum for peace, he told the Security Council.

China welcomes the extension of the cease-fire between the government and the National Liberation Army, and looks forward to the progress in the seventh round of peace talks between the two sides. China also welcomes the recent announcement by the government on the launching of peace talks with other armed groups, he said.

"We hope the parties in Colombia will demonstrate willingness and determination to engage in peaceful negotiation, reduce conflict and violence, create a favorable environment for dialogue and consultation, and further consolidate and expand the effective outcomes of such talks," he said.

The security situation in Colombia should be improved through concrete efforts in order to strengthen the confidence of all parties in peace, said Geng.

A secure and stable environment is particularly important for enhancing the confidence of all sectors of the population in the peace process. China supports the government of Colombia in fully implementing the relevant security policies, continuing to increase its deployment of security forces in former conflict areas where effective control is absent, and strengthening the protection of women, children, ethnic minorities, and ex-combatants, he said.

China commends the significant work done by the UN Verification Mission in Colombia in terms of promoting the peace process in the country. China stands ready to continue to support the mission and international and regional partners in providing support and assistance to the advancement of a Colombian-led and Colombian-owned peace process, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)