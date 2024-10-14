Chinese VP meets Colombian FM

Xinhua) 09:15, October 14, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Saturday met with Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo in Beijing.

Han said that over the past 44 years since China and Colombia established diplomatic relations, the development of bilateral ties has maintained a sound momentum. He called on the two countries to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other.

Han extended a welcome to Colombia on its efforts to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and further tap the potential of cooperation, noting that China is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with Colombia and practice genuine multilateralism to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Murillo said Colombia adheres to the one-China principle, and stands ready to actively participate in the BRI and deepen cooperation with China in various fields. Colombia agrees with the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and is willing to join hands with the Global South to safeguard international fairness and justice, Murillo added.

