China, Colombia trade expands amid closer bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:47, May 15, 2025

This photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows a container dock of Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral trade volume between China and Colombia rose 13.1 percent year on year to reach 149.63 billion yuan (about 20.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, surpassing 120 billion yuan for the fourth consecutive year, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to the General Administration of Customs, trade between the two countries hit a record high of 48.34 billion yuan in the first four months of 2025, marking an 8.5 percent year-on-year increase.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago, the two countries have witnessed steady growth of economic and trade ties with tangible fruits.

China is now Colombia's second-largest trading partner, while Colombia ranks as China's fifth-largest trading partner in Latin America. Colombia's agricultural products -- ranging from coffee to cut flowers -- are becoming increasingly popular in the Chinese market.

