China-Central Asia freight train departs from Tianjin Port to Tashkent

Xinhua) 08:34, May 21, 2025

A China-Central Asia freight train bound for Tashkent via Horgos departs from a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2025. The first China-Central Asia freight train from Tianjin Port to Tashkent via Horgos in 2025 departed here on Tuesday, sending fifty containers of auto parts, mechanical equipment, building materials and household appliances to Uzbekistan's capital. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

