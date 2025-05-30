2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum held in Astana

Xinhua) 09:27, May 30, 2025

ASTANA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum was held Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan, with the theme of building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

Tokayev said in the letter that the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping has won wide recognition from the international community as a strategic concept to promote global cooperation.

"Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with China," Tokayev said. "This forum aims to deepen the integration and cooperation between China and Central Asian countries. It is an important event based on consensus and trust in the media field and dedicated to strengthening partnerships. I wish the forum a complete success and fruitful achievements!"

The participating guests expressed the belief that media exchanges are an important part of the relations between China and Central Asia. Media outlets from China and Central Asian countries should grasp the trend of the times, expand cooperation, jointly tell stories of friendly cooperation, and contribute wisdom and strength to building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The forum was jointly hosted by China's People's Daily and the Kazakh Presidential Radio and Television Administration.

More than 200 media representatives, officials, experts, scholars, and business representatives from China and Central Asian countries attended the event.

During the forum, the launching ceremony of the "2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum Photo Exhibition" and the "China-Central Asia Media Joint Interview on High-Quality Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation" were also held.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)