2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum successfully held

People's Daily Online) 09:10, May 30, 2025

The 2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum, themed “Silk Road in Unison, Media in Unity: Building a Closer China-Central Asia Community With a Shared Future,” was held May 29 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

In his letter, Tokayev said the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a strategic vision for promoting global cooperation, has gained widespread recognition from the international community. He noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with China.

Tokayev also stated that the 2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum aims to deepen integration and collaboration between China and Central Asian countries, and that it is a significant event built on consensus and trust in the media field, dedicated to strengthening partnerships. He expressed his hope the forum would achieve complete success and produce fruitful outcomes.

Guests said media exchanges play an important role in relations between China and Central Asia. Media outlets from China and Central Asian countries should keep pace with the times, explore new avenues for cooperation and share stories of friendly partnership, contributing wisdom and strength to a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The forum, jointly organized by People’s Daily and the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, was attended by more than 200 participants, including representatives from the media, academia and businesses, as well as heads of relevant government departments from China and Central Asian countries. A photo exhibition and the launch of a joint reporting campaign featuring journalists from China and Central Asian countries were also held alongside the forum.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)