Chinese foreign minister to chair fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Xinhua) 10:56, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will chair the fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will attend the meeting in China, Mao added.

