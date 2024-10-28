China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum held in Yinchuan

09:28, October 28, 2024

Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

YINCHUAN, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech.

Shen, also chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said that the heads of state of China and the five Central Asian countries jointly mapped out a new blueprint for China-Central Asia cooperation during the China-Central Asia Summit.

China is ready to continue working with all Central Asian countries to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in an all-round way and bring more benefits to the people of the six countries, Shen said.

More than 300 Chinese and foreign representatives attended the event. Under the theme of "Promoting Green Development and Building a Common Home," the forum issued the Yinchuan Initiative.

The opening ceremony of the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is held in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Attendees listen to a speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

