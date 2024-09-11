China, Central Asia hold ministerial conference on counter-terrorism, combating transnational crime

Xinhua) 09:19, September 11, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong attends the first China-Central Asia ministerial conference on public security, internal affairs and delivers a speech at the meeting in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province on Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

NANJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to enhance the capability for counter-terrorism and transnational crime fighting, build an efficient and pragmatic cooperation platform with Central Asian countries to achieve the vision of universal security, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks while delivering a speech at the first China-Central Asia ministerial conference on public security, internal affairs in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Noting that China and the Central Asian countries are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, Wang said China is willing to work with all parties to fully leverage the role of the ministerial conference to establish a sense of security community and deepen strategic mutual trust and cooperation.

Wang said all parties should strengthen mutual support in key security areas, ensure the security of major projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, enhance the capability for counter-terrorism and transnational crime fighting, and build an efficient and pragmatic cooperation platform.

He also called for opening up a new chapter in law-enforcement and security cooperation between China and Central Asian countries and building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

During the meeting, the heads of the delegations jointly signed relevant cooperation documents.

On the same day, Wang met separately with the ministers of internal affairs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

