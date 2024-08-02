China's human rights delegation visits Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 11:21, August 02, 2024

TASHKENT, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Jiang Jianguo, executive vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, visited Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for bilateral human rights exchanges from July 25 to Aug. 1.

In Tajikistan, the delegation met with Commissioner for Human Rights in Tajikistan Umed Bobozoda, Minister of Justice Muzaffar Ashuriyon, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Farrukh Sharifzoda, respectively. They also held discussions with representatives from Tajikistan's religious, youth, and other departments, as well as university presidents, experts, and scholars.

In Uzbekistan, the delegation attended a roundtable meeting on trends in international and regional human rights and met with Akmal Saidov, the first deputy speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of Uzbekistan and director of the National Human Rights Center of Uzbekistan, as well as with leaders from the Supreme Court, Prosecutor General's Office, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Agency of Information and Mass Communications.

During the exchanges, the delegation presented Chinese President Xi Jinping's important discourses on respecting and protecting human rights, and the important arrangements for adhering to the correct outlook on human rights and strengthening human rights protection through law enforcement and administration of justice, as outlined in the resolution recently adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The delegation also explained China's contemporary outlook on human rights and its related achievements and experiences, expressing commitment to following a Chinese path of human rights development and promoting a comprehensive advancement of human rights.

At the same time, they fully affirmed and actively coordinated with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for their alignment with China in stance and actions on international human rights issues.

People from various sectors in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan praised China's remarkable achievements in the new era, which feature a people-centered approach, comprehensive deepening reforms, and high-quality development.

They also praised China's human rights development path and experiences, noting many similarities between their own and China's human rights concepts. They also expressed willingness to continue strengthening human rights exchanges, mutual learning, and cooperative development with China, and to jointly promote global human rights governance.

In Tajikistan, Sharifzoda said during the meeting with the delegation that the country would implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state of Tajikistan and China, and firmly oppose the politicization of human rights issues and double standards.

In Uzbekistan, Saidov noted that he has repeatedly read the Russian version of a book of extracts from Xi's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights and strongly agreed with the viewpoints expressed in the book. He believed that China's achievements in poverty reduction and human rights have made significant contributions to the world's poverty reduction and human rights development.

