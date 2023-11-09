Network launched to boost cooperation among governance academies in China, Central Asia

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- A network of academies of governance and public administration involving China and Central Asian countries was launched on Wednesday in Beijing to further promote China-Central Asia cooperation.

The network, established on the initiative of China's National Academy of Governance, is one of the important outcomes of the China-Central Asia Summit held this May in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

The founding members of the network also include the academies of public administration of five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The network is expected to serve as a multilateral cooperation platform for administrative institutions to boost exchanges, enhance cooperation and seek common development.

The launch of the network will provide a good platform and opportunity for the training and cultivation of cadres, as well as for people-to-people communication, said Zuo Fengrong, vice dean of the Institute of International Strategic Studies of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

Alikhan Baimenov, chairman of the Steering Committee of the Astana Civil Service Hub, said that the network will give new impetus to cooperation in the field of training and education of public servants, and therefore contribute to modernization of countries in general.

The launching ceremony was held at a sub-forum of the three-day Inter-Civilizational Communication and Global Development Forum, which is being hosted by the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

