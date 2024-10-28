China-Central Asia forum ends with $1.57 billion in deals

Global Times) 09:22, October 28, 2024

The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum concluded on Sunday in Yinchuan, the regional capital of Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The forum resulted in the signing of 35 cooperation projects, with a total value of 11.2 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), according to the China News Agency.

The projects, which span various sectors including the economy, trade, agriculture, and technology, reflect the forum's ongoing commitment to enhancing collaboration between China and Central Asian nations.

Cui Li, vice president of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, stated at the closing ceremony that the forum aimed to broaden the scope of interactions between China and Central Asian countries by expanding green development and the digital economy, promoting smart agriculture, facilitating cultural exchanges and encouraging think tank cooperation.

The China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is a national-level platform for institutionalized exchanges between China and Central Asian countries. It is also a key multilateral cooperation platform initiated by China.

Since 2012, the forum has served as a cooperation channel in areas such as connectivity, poverty alleviation, ecological protection, the digital economy, health, and scientific and technological innovation, receiving positive responses and support from all participating parties.

Ningxia has also seen growing trade ties with the five Central Asian countries. In 2023, the region's trade with the five Central Asian countries totaled 230 million yuan, according to local official data.

Among them, Kazakhstan is Ningxia's biggest trading partner, with the trade value reaching 180 million yuan in 2023, increasing 85.2 percent year-on-year, official data showed.

