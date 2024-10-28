In pics: 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 13:17, October 28, 2024

A parallel sub-forum on the topic of modern agriculture and technological innovation is held during the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

More than 300 Chinese and foreign representatives attended the event. Under the theme of "Promoting Green Development and Building a Common Home," the forum issued the Yinchuan Initiative. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows a scene of the signing ceremony for agriculture, new energy vehicle, infrastructure and other projects during the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A parallel sub-forum on the topic of green industrial development is held during the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A visitor selects products at the Central Asia special commodity exhibition and sales center in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Visitors select products at the Central Asia special commodity exhibition and sales center in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

