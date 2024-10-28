Experts hail regional tech exchange at China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum

October 28, 2024

YINCHUAN, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Experts and scholars from central Asian countries hailed sustained and greater cooperation in science and technology at the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, which opened Saturday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The event attracted over 300 Chinese and foreign representatives and featured an opening ceremony and four parallel sub-forums. These sessions address topics including green industrial development, modern agriculture, technological innovation, sister city cooperation and cultural exchange, and regional collaboration.

Mammetberdi Elyasov, director of the Medical and Biological Department of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, said that the event aims to further cooperation between China and Central Asian countries in digital technology.

"In 2023, Kazakhstan and China achieved significant progress in developing exchange programs for researchers and students," said Gulnar Shaimergenova, director of Kazakhstan's China Studies Center.

China continues to offer scholarships to students from Central Asia, which helps to strengthen the scientific ties and professional capabilities of future leaders in the region, she said.

Rashid Yusupov, director of the Center for Belt and Road Studies of Kyrgyz State University, said that the "Luban Workshops" help provide technical assistance to relevant countries.

"China's cooperation with Central Asian countries contributes to mutual development and strengthens ties in science, education, culture, and socio-economic fields, which are crucial for the stability, development, well-being, and prosperity of the entire region," he said.

The forum is co-hosted by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the People's Government of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

