China-Central Asia cultural tourism train inaugurated

May 30, 2025 China Daily

A tourist train departs from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, for Almaty, Kazakhstan, on May 29, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Chen Yaowu, an inheritor of the face-changing technique of Qinqiang Opera, an intangible cultural heritage, boarded a special train on Thursday from Xi'an, the capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi province, for Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan.

He is among the 234 passengers of the first China-Central Asia cultural tourism train, a new initiative that is aimed at promoting cross-border cultural exchanges.

"It's my first visit to Kazakhstan. I never thought I would take such a special train," Chen said, noting that this visit is not only an important milestone in his artistic career, but also a valuable opportunity for him to promote traditional Chinese culture.

"I hope we have more such exchanges," he added.

The train departed from Xi'an around Thursday noon and is scheduled to arrive in Almaty on Saturday. It will leave Almaty on June 5 and return to Xi'an on June 7, completing a 10-day round trip. The journey marks the launch of a new people-to-people exchange platform between China and the five Central Asian countries-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

According to the organizers, the trip highlights China's rich cultural heritage, including traditional arts, and supports broader cultural cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Among the passengers are artists, performers, and representatives from cultural institutions who will participate in a diverse array of activities in Kazakhstan. Upon arrival in Almaty, they will be welcomed with fun performances and local cuisine.

A dayslong cultural and people-to-people exchange event will be held, during which the attendees can look forward to demonstration of intangible cultural heritage skills, exhibition of cultural relics and promotion of traditional Chinese medicine, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Hui Lixia, deputy director of China Railway Xi'an Group's passenger transportation department, said, "The launch of this train is a vivid example of how the railways can support cultural exchanges under the framework of the BRI."

The passengers of the special train will enjoy smooth immigration services, as Chinese railway authorities have coordinated closely with Kazakhstan authorities to establish a green channel, ensuring completion of all official procedures within two-and-a-half hours, Hui said.

In May 2023, Xi'an hosted the first China-Central Asia Summit, during which a proposal was made to launch a China-Central Asia tourism train, in order to promote cultural exchanges between China and Central Asian countries.

Lu Shanbing, dean of Northwest University's Institute of Silk Road Studies in Xi'an, said the special train will significantly enhance communication between the provincial capital and Central Asian cities. It opens new channels and expands opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, he said.

"This is a concrete action by Shaanxi to implement the outcomes of the first China-Central Asia Summit. It represents a new exploration of passenger transportation, building on the success and efficient operation of China-Europe freight trains. This initiative highlights the vital role that Shaanxi plays in connecting domestic and international dual circulation," Lu said.

The next step could further explore and enhance cooperation between China and Central Asia, he said, calling for the promotion of regular, normalized and scheduled operations of the cultural tourism train.

China and Central Asian countries, especially Kazakhstan, have witnessed booming tourism business in recent times.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, China is one of the country's most crucial tourism markets, with official data showing the number of visits by Chinese travelers surging to over 650,000 last year, a ninefold increase compared with 2019, the Kazinform International News Agency reported.

