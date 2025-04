Chinese FM to attend bilateral, multilateral meetings in Kazakhstan, Brazil

Xinhua) 16:08, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the Sixth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting and hold the Second China-Kazakhstan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Kazakhstan, and attend the Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations and the 15th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Brazil from April 25 to 30, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Wednesday.

