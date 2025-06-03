'Land of Heavenly Horses' in Xinjiang's Zhaosu

(People's Daily App) 13:10, June 03, 2025

Between a clear blue sky and pristine waters, a group of horses plunged into the river like arrows, their gallops sending up cascades of snow-white spray. The combined roar of their hooves and the rushing water created an awe-inspiring spectacle that captivated onlookers. Located in the Ili River Valley in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Zhaosu County is famed as the "land of heavenly horses" for its rich history of horse breeding that stretches back centuries.

(Produced by Wei Zhiqiang and He Mengfan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)