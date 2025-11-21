Think tank report highlights global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization

Xinhua) 16:52, November 21, 2025

CHENGDU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A report focusing on the global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization was released at the Global Panda Partners 2025 conference in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

The report, titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization To Global Sustainable Development," was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization To Global Sustainable Development

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)