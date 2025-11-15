Italian edition of Xi Jinping's governance works launched in Rome
Guests unveil the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" during the launch ceremony in Rome, Italy, Nov. 13, 2025. The launch event for the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the China-Italy Symposium on State Governance were held here on Thursday, with about 150 representatives from various sectors of both countries in attendance. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows the launch event for the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Rome, Italy. The launch event for the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the China-Italy Symposium on State Governance were held here on Thursday, with about 150 representatives from various sectors of both countries in attendance. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, president of Comoros exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of ties
- Xi sends congratulations to 20th theory seminar between CPC, CPV
- Xi encourages young sinologists to bridge China, the world
- Xi calls for advancing community with shared future when meeting Thailand's king
- China, Spain look to bolster ties amid evolving global dynamics
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.