Italian edition of Xi Jinping's governance works launched in Rome

Xinhua) 14:18, November 15, 2025

Guests unveil the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" during the launch ceremony in Rome, Italy, Nov. 13, 2025. The launch event for the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the China-Italy Symposium on State Governance were held here on Thursday, with about 150 representatives from various sectors of both countries in attendance. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2025 shows the launch event for the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Rome, Italy. The launch event for the Italian edition of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the China-Italy Symposium on State Governance were held here on Thursday, with about 150 representatives from various sectors of both countries in attendance. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

