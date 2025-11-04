Eighth CIIE sets new records in exhibition area, number of participating enterprises

Photo shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo from the official website of the CIIE)

The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will convene in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. This year's event will bring together 155 countries, regions, and international organizations, featuring 4,108 overseas enterprises and covering an exhibition area of more than 430,000 square meters - a new record high for both scale and participation.

Amid profound global economic shifts, the CIIE underscores China's commitment to stabilizing international trade.

Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping noted that China has maintained its position as the world's second-largest import market for 16 consecutive years. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the country's total imports of goods and services are expected to exceed $15 trillion.

The first seven editions of the CIIE have together generated intended deals worth more than $500 billion, helping enterprises from around the world navigate global market fluctuations and share in the vast opportunities of China's super-sized market.

This year's CIIE will feature four distinct highlights.

Chinese and foreign tourists visit the Bund in Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo/Wang Gang)

Commitment to opening-up

The Ministry of Commerce will launch a new initiative under the theme of "Shared Market, Export Opportunities in China," accompanied by a ceremony inaugurating related events. The China Pavilion at the 8th CIIE will showcase the country's latest achievements in deepening reform and advancing high-standard opening-up during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. The Hongqiao International Economic Forum will release The World Openness Report 2025 and the latest World Openness Index.

Showcasing Frontier Innovations

The expo will debut 461 new products, technologies, and services, highlighting frontier industries such as low-altitude economy and humanoid robotics. New themes including the silver economy, ice-and-snow economy, sports economy, and automotive tourism will be featured, along with new platforms for digital and health consumption, helping expand goods and services consumption and foster emerging consumption trends.

Strengthening Global Collaboration

A record 4,108 enterprises (up from 3,496 in 2024), including 290 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders, will participate across an expanded exhibition area. Over 600 new exhibitors have joined, with 43 trade missions and over 700 sub-delegations attending for procurement negotiations. Registered professional visitors total 449,500.

Inclusive Global Participation

Enterprises from 123 Belt and Road partner countries will participate in the event, up 23.1 percent from last year. A total of 163 companies from the least developed countries will be present, marking a 23.5 percent increase. The African products section has been expanded, with the number of participating African enterprises up by 80 percent year on year. For the first time, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will host discussions on enhancing economic resilience and sustainable agricultural development in the Global South.

