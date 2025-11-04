Exhibits for 8th China International Import Expo arrive in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:49, November 04, 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Customs announced on Monday that, as of Friday, 289 batches of exhibits, valued at a total of 24.7 million U.S. dollars, had been cleared for the upcoming 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Approved by the General Administration of Customs, Shanghai Customs is piloting a "CIIE Express" model for bonded display and trading at this session, allowing high-value exhibits such as jewelry to be transported directly to the expo venue. Previously, the central urban area of Shanghai did not have a comprehensive bonded zone.

Under the pilot program, the first batch of jewelry, valued at 1.22 million U.S. dollars, has already arrived at the expo venue. The event is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10.

Since its inception in 2018, the CIIE has served as a "golden gateway" for global specialties to enter the Chinese market, with Shanghai Customs clearing 74 batches of animal and plant products and food from 12 countries for their debut in China. These include Maltese tuna, Afghan pomegranates, Australian avocados and Benin pineapples.

As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to imports, the CIIE has facilitated the entry of over 4,100 batches of overseas exhibits into the country, with a total value exceeding 8 billion yuan (approximately 1.12 billion U.S. dollars), according to Shanghai Customs data.

