Shanghai well prepared for upcoming CIIE

Xinhua) 08:24, November 04, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2025 shows a themed-decoration of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The eighth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The event this year will feature 4,108 overseas exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations, with the total exhibition area exceeding 430,000 square meters, setting a new record in scale. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member sprays water to the green area at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2025.

Staff members work outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2025.

A Pakistani merchant (L) talks to staff members while preparing for the upcoming eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2025 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2025 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai.

Volunteers work at an information booth of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2025 shows the Future Mobility exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

