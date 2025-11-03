Home>>
Preparations for 8th CIIE nearly complete
(Ecns.cn) 13:50, November 03, 2025
Staff members rehearse at an exhibition booth on Nov. 2 in Shanghai. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Preparations for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, are nearly complete.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Georgia seeks to deepen economic cooperation with China at Import Expo, says official
- Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, relevant events
- Interview: Zimbabwean exporter sees CIIE as gateway to Chinese market for horticultural products
- Sustained efforts behind CIIE witness to China’s commitment to opening-up
- China's Shanghai launches 8th CIIE special bus line
- CIIE highlights opening-up, collaborations amid global uncertainties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.