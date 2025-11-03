Interview: Zimbabwean exporter sees CIIE as gateway to Chinese market for horticultural products

Xinhua) 09:30, November 03, 2025

HARARE, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) offers a gateway for Zimbabwean horticultural products to enter the Chinese market, enabling local businesses to directly connect with Chinese buyers and partners, a Zimbabwean exporter has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Tatenda Mukazi, marketing director of Procitru Investments, a Zimbabwean private company that contracts the growing of fresh produce and other horticultural crops mainly for export, said the CIIE is expected to open new avenues and unlock more growth opportunities for Zimbabwean exports to China.

The expo will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, this year's event will feature an expanded special zone for African products, with the number of participating African enterprises increasing by 80 percent year on year.

"We are going to exhibit blueberries, avocados, avocado oil and macadamia nuts," said Mukazi, who will attend the CIIE for the first time.

Zimbabwe's blueberries are set to enter the Chinese market following the signing of an export deal during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit to China in September. A trade protocol on Zimbabwean avocado exports was also signed last September, a move that has excited local farmers eager to access the Chinese market.

"For this trip, we are going to look for markets, meet buyers and explore machines that can process blueberries into juice for export. We are also looking for partners to do business with," Mukazi said.

The expo will also allow him to better understand Chinese market dynamics and systems. "I am going to visit their supermarkets and facilities to see how they operate, how they run their systems, and their payment methods, so that we move on the same page," he added.

One of Mukazi's key goals is to secure direct export agreements with Chinese businesses. "I am aiming to meet real buyers so that we can cut off all the middlemen. This is why I am pushing for this trip to be successful," he said.

With years of experience in exporting fresh produce, Mukazi works closely with Zimbabwean farmers to identify markets and facilitate exports. He said that the Chinese market represents a significant opportunity for local exporters and that the CIIE serves as a vital bridge connecting Zimbabwean farmers with one of the world's largest consumer markets.

The expo, he added, allows Zimbabwean exporters to showcase a broader range of products beyond the country's traditional exports such as minerals. "Now we are venturing into horticulture, citrus, avocados and berries. For us, it is a great opportunity. We need to show the Chinese market that we are not only buyers; we also have value to offer back home. We can be customers to them, and they can be customers to us," said Mukazi.

"For us, it is a challenge. We need to up our game and be ready for big deals. It is a new adventure, a new market, and great exposure for us," he added.

Beyond opening new export markets, Mukazi sees the CIIE as a platform to deepen partnerships with Chinese companies. As trade with China expands, he said, there is a growing need to work with Chinese partners to increase value addition for local produce such as avocados and blueberries.

"Already, we have local companies processing avocado oil. On this trip, we are going to bring some samples to market and see how the Chinese market responds," Mukazi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)