Preparations in full swing for upcoming 8th CIIE

Xinhua) 20:42, October 31, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows the north square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2025 shows a logo of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

