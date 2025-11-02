People select products at CIIE Bazaar City Arena in Shanghai
A woman selects products at the CIIE Bazaar City Arena in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A man selects products at the CIIE Bazaar City Arena in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A woman selects products at the CIIE Bazaar City Arena in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A man selects products at the CIIE Bazaar City Arena in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People select products at the CIIE Bazaar City Arena in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 1, 2025. The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to take place here from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Preparations in full swing for upcoming 8th CIIE
- 8th CIIE to help expand Russia-China business ties: Russian FM spokesperson
- Themed activity of 8th CIIE launched on high-speed railway train G8
- Shanghai's Xuhui District hosts investment promotion conference in London
- China's Shanghai launches 8th CIIE special bus line
- CIIE highlights opening-up, collaborations amid global uncertainties
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.