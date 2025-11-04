Expectations running high as 8th CIIE enters final countdown

Global Times) 09:13, November 04, 2025

As the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) enters final countdown, expectations for the expo have been running high. Representatives from multinationals, most of which have been participating for many times, told the Global Times that the expo has grown into a strategic platform to debut new products and services, while showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

Among the participants, US companies have the largest exhibition area, maintaining the position for seven consecutive years, which observers said highlighted US businesses' strong confidence and keen desire to invest in one of the world's largest consumer markets. The trend also underscores the dynamic trade and economic ties between China and the US, which could serve as a stabilizer and cornerstone for broader bilateral relations, they noted.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the expo and relevant events, and deliver a keynote speech, Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson He Yadong announced on Monday. The event will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

Leaders from other countries, including Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria Abbas Tajudeen and President of the National Council of Slovenia Marko Lotri , will attend the opening ceremony and related events upon invitation, China's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

This year's CIIE will feature 4,108 overseas exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations, with the total exhibition area exceeding 430,000 square meters — with both the number of participants and the exhibition scale setting record highs, according to the MOFCOM.

US food corporation Cargill, an eight-time attendee, told the Global Times that it will bring over 100 innovative products and solutions in the fields of agricultural supply chain, animal nutrition and health, food and beverage consumption, and beyond to the upcoming CIIE, such as debuting the SOCFAT Cooking Oil.

"CIIE serves as a vital platform for Cargill to deeply connect with the Chinese market… Seizing the opportunity of this year's CIIE, we look forward to bringing our latest innovative products and solutions to more industry clients, supporting China's food industry in advancing toward a greener, more efficient and sustainable future," Lily Guan, president of Cargill China, was quoted as saying in the statement sent to the Global Times.

US express transportation company FedEx also told the Global Times that the company is "fully prepared for the upcoming exhibition," and will showcase its latest strategic plans and innovative developments in the Chinese market during the CIIE.

Coach, a US-based fashion brand and a seven-time participant at the CIIE, will make the global debut of new products, including bags and clothing, at the expo, according to media reports.

Observers pointed out that the active participation of US companies reflects their desire to tap into the opportunities brought by China's high-quality economic development and high-level opening-up. It also underscores the nature of China-US trade and economic relations - that is, cooperation leads to win-win results.

At a time when anti-globalization prevails and uncertainties are on the rise, hosting a mega expo for eight consecutive years is a vivid demonstration of China's wavering commitment to high-level opening-up, and will serve as "a shot in the arm" to strengthen international trade and economic cooperation momentum, Hu Qimu, a deputy secretary-general of Forum 50 for Digital-Real Economies Integration, told the Global Times on Monday.

Hu added that China's advancement of multilateralism and win-win approach to cooperation will greatly lift global investors' confidence and inject certainty into the global economy.

Foreign business representatives also stressed that China's ongoing efforts to open its door wider - which is set to share more development dividends with the world - will encourage their deeper investment and stronger engagement in the market.

"Investing more in China means investing in the future… As a key engine of global economic growth, China is not only a vast and open market and an essential part of global supply chains, but also a highland of world-class innovation," Yin Zheng, an executive vice-president of China and East Asia operations at French multinational company Schneider Electric, said in a statement sent to the Global Times.

Yin also highlighted China's fast-growing industrial cluster of artificial intelligence (AI), which will make the country "a pivotal component of Schneider Electric's worldwide AI innovation strategy."

Schneider Electric will showcase a range of China-originated innovations at the expo, including solutions for street lighting systems and battery switchboards, the company told the Global Times.

As the world's second-largest import market for 16 consecutive years, China expects its imports of goods and services to exceed $15 trillion during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), according to the MOFCOM.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)