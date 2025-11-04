Global exhibitors bet on Chinese market at 8th CIIE

Volunteers of the upcoming 8th China International Import Expo take a selfie at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Monday. SHI JUE/FOR CHINA DAILY

The eighth edition of the China International Import Expo is set to open in Shanghai on Wednesday, and some overseas exhibitors have already confirmed participation for next year's event, drawn by the exhibition's role as a premier platform for connecting with the Chinese market and global resources.

International firms and government agencies said the CIIE clearly demonstrates China's dedication to progressing alongside the world and sharing growth prospects.

Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of this year's CIIE, which will run through Monday, and deliver a keynote speech, He Yadong, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, announced on Monday.

Leaders from other countries, including Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria Abbas Tajudeen, and President of the National Council of Slovenia Marko Lotric, will attend the opening ceremony of the CIIE and related events.

Herbalife, a Los Angeles, United States-based health and wellness company, is among the exhibitors that have signed up for the ninth CIIE. Having participated in every edition of the expo, the company views it as a vital window for showcasing its global innovations.

Many of the company's products have transitioned from exhibits to commodities. The Herbalife24 sports nutrition product line was first showcased at the inaugural CIIE in 2018. The products were launched in China in 2021, following positive feedback from the expo, and have since realized localized production.

Stella Tsai, managing director of Herbalife China, said, "We are impressed by China's robust economic development and the improving business environment, which offer stability and vast opportunities for multinational companies."

She added that the company's global product innovation center, unveiled last month in Shanghai as an upgrade from its former China product innovation center, aims to swiftly transform Chinese consumers' demands into innovative products, leveraging China's unique consumer insights and innovation environment to impact the Asia-Pacific and global markets.

The state of Mato Grosso, one of Brazil's key agricultural commodities and livestock producing regions, will participate in this year's CIIE for the third consecutive year with its own booth, and has confirmed its return next year with an expanded presence.

This year's booth of Mato Grosso will double in size to 200 square meters, and the delegation will consist of nearly 70 entrepreneurs and industry leaders led by the Mato Grosso Investment Promotion Agency and the Mato Grosso State Secretariat of Economic Development.

Highlighted exhibits will include those with enormous commercial potential, such as the sesame category recently covered by a new origin export agreement with China, various beans and high-quality local beef.

Cesar Miranda, secretary of the Economic Development of Mato Grosso, said: "China is currently our largest trading partner and the primary destination for Mato Grosso's agricultural exports. Participating in the CIIE is crucial for reinforcing this relationship and exploring new investment channels."

German multinational company Bayer, another regular participant at the CIIE, expressed unwavering confidence in the Chinese market. He Yong, general manager of Bayer Consumer Health China, noted that the Chinese market's progress toward maturity is similar to that of developed markets.

The general manager said the company's strategic moves, including building various mechanisms and innovation platforms as well as renewing partnerships in China, reflect its substantial confidence in the market's future.

The new supply center project of Bayer Consumer Health in Qidong, Jiangsu province, involves a total investment of 750 million yuan ($105 million), with a gross floor area of about 53,000 sq m. Completion is expected in early 2026.

"The choice of Qidong for the site is due to its strategic position in the global supply chain. A significant portion of the products produced there will be supplied not just within China, but to a network of global cities that make economic sense for our business," said He.

Experience from the past editions inspired him to describe the CIIE as a massive platform for multidirectional exchanges. "It serves as a venue for everything from product displays to cutting-edge technologies, covering a wide range of categories from specific product lines to almost all-encompassing areas of exhibitions and connections," he added.

