South African companies to explore business opportunities at CIIE

Xinhua) 09:32, November 04, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A group of 32 South African businesses will showcase their products and services during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement on Monday.

The expo, to be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, China, is an annual trade show that serves as a platform for foreign companies to showcase and interact with Chinese importers and buyers, said the statement.

South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau said that the expo is an international platform that provides an opportunity for companies from all over the world to showcase their products' capabilities in China, and most importantly to potential importers and buyers of goods and services.

"Our participation at the CIIE is linked to our strategic export-related objective of developing new and existing South African exporters' capabilities to grow exports globally by providing appropriate information, financial support for participation and practical assistance to sustain organic growth in traditional markets and to penetrate new high-growth markets," said Tau.

The minister noted that previous participation results proved that the expo was an excellent platform to promote South African products and services to potential new customers.

Statistics show that China has been South Africa's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, and South Africa has maintained its position as China's largest trading partner in Africa for 15 consecutive years.

The bilateral trade volume reached 52.46 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the total trade volume between China and Africa, according to China's customs data.

