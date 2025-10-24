S China's Guangxi unveils plan for international ecological island at ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum

17:53, October 24, 2025

The Dialogue on Eco-environmental Protection and Sustainable Development of the Coastal Habitats of Bryde's Whales is held in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The Dialogue on Eco-environmental Protection and Sustainable Development of the Coastal Habitats of Bryde's Whales was recently held in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as a parallel session of the ASEAN-China Environmental Cooperation Forum 2025.

At the event, the outcomes of compiling the plan to develop Guangxi's Weizhou Island into an international ecological island were released for the first time.

Photo shows Bryde's whales in the waters near Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the event)

The Bryde's whale is a flagship species that embodies the diversity, stability, and sustainability of marine ecosystems. It was first monitored in the waters near Weizhou Island in 2018.

In recent years, Guangxi has established a comprehensive protection system for Bryde's whales, integrating legislation, conservation, scientific research, monitoring, regulation, and science popularization. These efforts have produced positive results, creating a thriving habitat and breeding ground for Bryde's whales and other marine life.

The forum brought together experts and scholars from China and abroad for keynote speeches and roundtable discussions on topics such as biodiversity conservation and marine ecosystem management.

Participants held in-depth discussions on the study, protection and sustainable development of Bryde's whales, sharing their insights on coordinated habitat conservation, China-ASEAN marine ecological cooperation, and the building of a maritime community with a shared future.

A roundtable dialogue on the protection and sustainable development of Bryde's whales is held during the Dialogue on Eco-environmental Protection and Sustainable Development of the Coastal Habitats of Bryde's Whales in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Photo shows the sound ecological environment of Weizhou Island in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The plan to develop Weizhou Island into an international ecological island, jointly launched by Guangxi's regional ecology and environment department and the city of Beihai, sparked lively discussions among participants.

The plan to develop Weizhou Island into an international ecological island is released at the Dialogue on Eco-environmental Protection and Sustainable Development of the Coastal Habitats of Bryde's Whales in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

The plan outlines five key objectives, including strengthening ecological resources to create a beautiful island, improving the environment to make the island more livable, and developing the tourism industry to boost local livelihoods through a better ecological environment.

