S China's Guangxi launches AI investment fund
South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched a 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) artificial intelligence investment fund to boost AI integration across multiple industries.
The fund, organized by the region's Department of Finance, is targeting priority sectors including AI, the digital economy, the low-altitude economy, BeiDou remote sensing, AI chips and large language model applications and development.
The fund will channel 80 percent of its capital through sub-fund projects, with the remaining 20 percent invested directly in innovative enterprises. This approach aims to drive technological breakthroughs, speed commercialization of research and accelerate practical applications, helping Guangxi become a leading AI hub for Southeast Asian markets.
Looking ahead, the department said it will work with other government bodies to accelerate the building of an AI fund cluster, ensuring precise and efficient support for innovation and development in the AI sector.
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Qinzhou Port in China's Guangxi
- Street food Luosifen peps up industrial vitality
- E-foiling over emerald waters
- Graceful aging as China's silver economy boards innovative trains
- Port in S China's Guangxi becomes major hub for ASEAN fruit imports
- Tourism creates jobs for residents in S China's Guangxi
- Water lilies bloom in early autumn in Nanning, China's Guangxi
- AI sparks momentum for private companies in S China's Guangxi
- Construction of Pinglu Canal in full swing in Qinzhou, China's Guangxi
- Mango ice pops from China's Guangxi offer refreshing tropical treat
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.