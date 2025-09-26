S China's Guangxi launches AI investment fund

People's Daily Online) 13:28, September 26, 2025

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched a 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) artificial intelligence investment fund to boost AI integration across multiple industries.

The fund, organized by the region's Department of Finance, is targeting priority sectors including AI, the digital economy, the low-altitude economy, BeiDou remote sensing, AI chips and large language model applications and development.

The fund will channel 80 percent of its capital through sub-fund projects, with the remaining 20 percent invested directly in innovative enterprises. This approach aims to drive technological breakthroughs, speed commercialization of research and accelerate practical applications, helping Guangxi become a leading AI hub for Southeast Asian markets.

Looking ahead, the department said it will work with other government bodies to accelerate the building of an AI fund cluster, ensuring precise and efficient support for innovation and development in the AI sector.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)