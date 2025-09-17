Home>>
E-foiling over emerald waters
(People's Daily App) 14:33, September 17, 2025
Watch how this woman effortlessly maneuvers an electric hydrofoil on the emerald waters of Hechi, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
