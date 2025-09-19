We Are China

Street food Luosifen peps up industrial vitality

Xinhua) 08:34, September 19, 2025

Workers pack pre-package Luosifen at the workshop of a company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

NANNING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Luosifen, or river snail rice noodles, drew attention and popularity at the ongoing 22nd China-ASEAN Expo.

Known for its pungent smell, Luosifen is an iconic delicacy in Liuzhou. It features rice vermicelli soaked in a spicy broth nicely flavored by river snails and topped with ingredients such as pickled bamboo shoots, string beans, peanuts and fried tofu skin. In 2021, it was included in the fifth batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

Since 2015, the local government of Liuzhou has supported the modernization of Luosifen-related industries to achieve industrialization, standardization, branding and large-scale development of the industry. This signature street food has gained more recognition among overseas consumers ever since.

In 2024, the total integrated industrial chain sales revenue of Luosifen exceeded 75 billion yuan (about 10.55 billion U.S. dollars) in Liuzhou.

A staff member cooks Luosifen at a restaurant in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2025. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

A staff member adds toppings on a bowl of Luosifen at a restaurant in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A staff member cooks Luosifen at a booth of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Visitors wait to taste Luosifen at a booth of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

People enjoy Luosifen at a restaurant in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff members prepare raw ingredients for pickled bamboo shoots at the workshop of a company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

Robotic arms pack pre-package Luosifen at the warehouse of a company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A staff member transports packs of pre-package Luosifen at the warehouse of a company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A visitor tastes Luosifen at a booth of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

