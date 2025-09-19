View of Qinzhou Port in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:02, September 19, 2025

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of August 2025, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 577 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,316 product categories. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of August 2025, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 577 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,316 product categories. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a cargo ship leaving the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of August 2025, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 577 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,316 product categories. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of August 2025, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 577 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,316 product categories. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of August 2025, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 577 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,316 product categories. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As of August 2025, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 577 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,316 product categories. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)