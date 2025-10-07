Typhoon Matmo weakens after hitting south China's Guangxi, relief efforts underway

Xinhua) 09:36, October 07, 2025

Workers clean up the street in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2025. Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, made landfall along the coast of Guangxi on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. (Photo by Li Junguang/Xinhua)

NANNING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, has weakened after making a second landfall in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Monday morning, while recovery efforts are underway to tackle the typhoon's widespread impact.

Typhoon Matmo was downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it made landfall in Guangxi's coastal areas around 1:10 a.m. Monday, packing strong winds and heavy rain to particularly affect the cities of Beihai, Qinzhou and Fangchenggang.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the typhoon had affected 10,561 people in Beihai, with 10,003 people relocated for safety and about 3,400 hectares of crops damaged, according to the municipal emergency management bureau.

Strong winds also toppled more than 4,000 trees in Beihai, blocking roads. Municipal authorities have mobilized workers to clear the debris and restore traffic.

Qinzhou and Fangchenggang also reported fallen trees and billboards. Emergency response personnel have been dispatched to clean up debris, clear main roads and alleyways and address waterlogging issues.

According to the regional meteorological authorities, Typhoon Matmo moved into northeastern Vietnam around noon on Monday, although strong winds and rain are forecast to persist in the western and southern parts of Guangxi.

Qinzhou and Chongzuo, another city in Guangxi, have lifted temporary traffic controls, with railway services gradually resuming.

In Beihai, all-out power restoration efforts are underway in affected areas, involving more than 1,300 personnel, 116 emergency power vehicles and 1,730 emergency generators.

As the storm subsides, scenic spots of Beihai, a coastal resort city, are gradually coming back to life, with local shops and vendors resuming their business.

A fallen tree is pictured in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2025. Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, made landfall along the coast of Guangxi on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A sanitation worker clears up a fallen tree in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2025. Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, made landfall along the coast of Guangxi on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. (Photo by Long Xianfu/Xinhua)

