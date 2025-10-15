Guangxi strengthens cooperation in youth, AI with ASEAN

October 15, 2025

AI-powered firefighting devices are seen at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Recently, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, together with 11 departments, issued an action plan on artificial intelligence (AI) and youth development in the region.

The action plan aims to create pathways for young people in Guangxi to participate in the AI sector while enhancing practical cooperation in youth and AI with ASEAN countries.

"AI is an emerging industry, and it belongs to young people," said Sun Jin, secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

Sun noted that the committee will organize activities such as a red culture-themed study tour for Vietnamese youth and a China-Indonesia youth work symposium, sharing Guangxi's AI development stories with young people across ASEAN.

According to Sun, Guangxi will develop a range of AI literacy training scenarios for young people, expand platforms for youth-led AI innovation, attract talented young professionals in the field, and launch AI exchange programs with ASEAN countries. It will focus on four major programs encompassing 11 key tasks.

In addition, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Youth League of China will draft a three-year action plan for youth exchanges with ASEAN, featuring activities such as "China (Guangxi)-ASEAN Youth Hand in Hand" and "ASEAN Youth in Guangxi" to deepen the bond of friendship between China and ASEAN youth through two-way exchange.

