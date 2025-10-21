We Are China

Hepu County in China's Guangxi develops cultural tourism relevant to Maritime Silk Road

Xinhua) 16:38, October 21, 2025

Tourists watch a performance at a scenic area in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 20. 2025.

As one of the starting ports of the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), Hepu County in Guangxi has vigorously developed relevant cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Tourists watch a performance at a scenic area in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 20. 2025.

As one of the starting ports of the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), Hepu County in Guangxi has vigorously developed relevant cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Actresses perform at a scenic area in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2025.

As one of the starting ports of the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), Hepu County in Guangxi has vigorously developed relevant cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Tourists buy snacks at a scenic area in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 20. 2025.

As one of the starting ports of the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), Hepu County in Guangxi has vigorously developed relevant cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows a night view of a scenic area in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As one of the starting ports of the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), Hepu County in Guangxi has vigorously developed relevant cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows a fireworks show at a scenic area in Hepu County of Beihai City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As one of the starting ports of the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.), Hepu County in Guangxi has vigorously developed relevant cultural tourism. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)