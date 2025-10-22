Scenery of Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 16:43, October 22, 2025

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows tourists taking the cable car to enjoy the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

