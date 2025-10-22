Scenery of Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, China's Guangxi
A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows tourists taking the cable car to enjoy the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces and a village among the terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of the Longji Rice Terraces in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hepu County in China's Guangxi develops cultural tourism relevant to Maritime Silk Road
- Activities celebrating harvest held in Chankou Village of S China's Guangxi
- Blind writer in rural China carves her own path with words
- Guangxi strengthens cooperation in youth, AI with ASEAN
- Guangxi expands AI application scenarios across multiple sectors
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.