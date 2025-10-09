Home>>
The brilliance behind the world's tallest bridge
(People's Daily Online) 10:16, October 09, 2025
The Huajiang Canyon Bridge stands above the "Earth's Crack," Huajiang Canyon. Located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the world's tallest bridge is full of "high-level tricks." It transforms the strong winds of the canyon into a "gentle breeze," cleverly transports giant components through treacherous mountain roads, and even turns the entire bridge into a scenic spot in the sky!
