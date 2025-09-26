China's bridge construction reaches new heights

(People's Daily App) 13:08, September 26, 2025

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) period, China has continued to lead the world in bridge engineering. Landmark projects include the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, whose deck rises 625 meters above the canyon floor, making it the highest bridge in the world upon its completion in 2025. These achievements showcase China's unmatched expertise in large-scale infrastructure and reaffirm its position as a global leader in modern bridge construction.

