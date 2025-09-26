Home>>
China's bridge construction reaches new heights
(People's Daily App) 13:08, September 26, 2025
During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) period, China has continued to lead the world in bridge engineering. Landmark projects include the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, whose deck rises 625 meters above the canyon floor, making it the highest bridge in the world upon its completion in 2025. These achievements showcase China's unmatched expertise in large-scale infrastructure and reaffirm its position as a global leader in modern bridge construction.
(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Zou Yun, Zhang Jian, Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan and Xu Zheqi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in SW China's Guizhou to open to traffic on Sept. 28
- Left lanes of Pingwang Bridge officially opens to traffic in China's Jiangsu
- Chongqing's new iconic bridge draws visitors with futuristic design
- World's tallest bridge nears completion in SW China
- A glimpse of Lami River bridge under construction in Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.