Left lanes of Pingwang Bridge officially opens to traffic in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 16:44, June 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers reset road dividers for the left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 23, 2025.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A drone photo shows workers posing for photos in cerebration of the opening of the left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 23, 2025.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers reset road dividers for the left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 23, 2025.

The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)