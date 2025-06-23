Left lanes of Pingwang Bridge officially opens to traffic in China's Jiangsu
An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Workers reset road dividers for the left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 23, 2025.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A drone photo shows workers posing for photos in cerebration of the opening of the left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 23, 2025.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2025 shows a view of the Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Workers reset road dividers for the left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge in Wujiang District of Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on June 23, 2025.
The left lanes of the newly-built Pingwang Bridge, a project of the east part of the Chang-Hu-Shen (Changxin-Huzhou-Shanghai) navigation channel (Jiangsu section) improvement project, was officially opened to traffic on Monday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chongqing's new iconic bridge draws visitors with futuristic design
- World's tallest bridge nears completion in SW China
- Closure of Xin'an River grand bridge finished in Jiande, China's Zhejiang
- A glimpse of Lami River bridge under construction in Guizhou
- Construction of main body of 562.16-meter-long Taohe Bridge starts
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.